PML-N moves ECP against Senate election video scandal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against a video scandal showing lawmakers involved in horse-trading during Senate elections held in 2018, ARY News reported on Monday.

On February 9, a video had surfaced which exposed the horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018 by some party lawmakers who could be seen as counting bundles of currencies and hiding it inside the bag.

The video obtained by ARY News had shown how the loyalty of 20 lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was changed after horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018. The lawmakers had been ousted from the political party by the central leadership after holding a thorough investigation.

Read more: Committee formed to investigate against Senate horse-trading 2018 meets in Islamabad

Prime Minister and Chairman PTI, Imran Khan, Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser and Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Chairman PEMRA, DG FIA have been made respondent in the plea.

The PML-N in its petition has pleaded with the ECP to take action against the involved elements in the video scandal.

