LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday expelled five MPAs from the party for meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported.

A delegation of PML-N MPAs, Chaudhry Ashraf Ali, Muhammad Ghiyas Uddin, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi, Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and Nishat Daha had called on CM Buzdar on September 29 and assured him of their support to resolve public issues.

Taking strong exception to the lawmakers’ meeting, the PML-N leadership decided to expel them from the party for violating party discipline rules.

Party Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal announced the decision after approval of the PML-N leadership. Their expulsion letters were signed by the party’s Punjab chapter president Rana Sanaullah.

The PML-N also served show-cause notices on four parliamentarians, associated with the party, for staying away from voting on FATF-related bills by remaining absent from a joint session of parliament last month.

Those served notices include Rahila Magsi, Kulsoom Perveen, Dilawar Khan, and Shamim Afridi. They are required to explain their position as to their absence from the crucial parliament session.

