ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif on Saturday announced that his party has suggested an electoral alliance between the PDM parties in upcoming by-polls in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Sawal Ye Hai, PML-N leader Javed Latif negated that any electoral alliance is being formed from the platform of the PDM but said that they have suggested that the PDM should field its joint candidates on the vacant seat for upcoming polls.

“Our voters ask whenever we go to our constituencies as to when they will get rid of the incumbent government,” he said.

The PML-N lawmaker said that the PDM was committed over its announcements on resignations and the long march.

“This is the first opposition-led movement which is not receiving directions from anybody,” he said adding that the government should reveal the elements it thinks are behind the PDM’s movement.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a major development, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on January 01 announced that they will take part in upcoming by-elections.

Read More: ECP issues schedule for by-election in Sindh, Balochistan

Addressing a press conference following an hours-long meeting of the opposition’s leadership at Jati Umrah, Fazlur Rehman said that decision about taking part in Senate polls has not been made yet.

He said, “PDM member parties will participate in by-polls.”

Fazlur Rehman said, “PDM will hold protest demonstrations outside the offices of Election Commission of Pakistan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad on 19th of January.”

