PML-N to decide about joining JUI-F’s anti-govt march today

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) central executive committee (CEC) will be held on Monday (today) under the chair of its president Shehbaz Sharif.

As per details, the meeting is expected to take important decisions today regarding the political scenario of the country.

The committee would also decide whether to join Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JIU-F) anti-government march in Islamabad, which is due in October. Other matter related to economy, inflation and unemployment will also come under the discussion at the meeting.

Read More: JUI-F urged to dedicate Islamabad march to Kashmir cause

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided against joining the JUI-F’s upcoming march. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto had announced that his party would continue extending moral and political support to the JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, however, it would not participate in the march.

 

