PML-N holds ‘kunda-powered’ public rally in Gilgit-Baltistan
CHILAS: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday organised a public rally in Chilas city of Diamer district located in Gilgit-Baltistan where electricity was used from an illegal power connection, ARY News reported.
As per details, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, who is Gilgit-Baltistan for election campaign addressed a public rally in Chilas city of Diamer district, where the illegal connections, popularly known as Kundas, were used from the main power supply lines.
The organisers of the rally used illegal connections to provide electricity to Maryam Nawaz’s public gathering which continued till evening in the Chilas.
In a similar activity, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) last week had organised a corner meeting in Lahore’s Kohar village where electricity was used from an illegal power connection.
Read More: Maryam Nawaz urges people of GB to vote for PML-N
The illegal connections were used from the main power supply lines of the village during the PML-N’s corner meeting in Lahore which was addressed by senior party leader Khawaja Saad Rafique.
Addressing a public gathering in Chilas today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday urged the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to vote for PML-N for the development in the region.
The PML-N leader maintained that PML-N carried out a record development project in the region. She added that there is no place for ‘turncoats’ in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and said to place them at their right place.