Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


15 PML-N lawmakers did not attend budget session: Shahbaz Gill

PML-N Lawmakers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Spokesperson, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said 15 lawmakers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did not attend the budget session of the Punjab Assembly.

In his tweet, Gill said those who met with Prime Minister Imran Khan are separate 15 members from the PML-N ranks, while he claimed there are 31 other lawmakers on the board.

“Rana Sahab said he will surround the houses of those who leave the party, Rana Sahab make arrangements to surround houses of 46 people”, he said in his tweet.

On Sunday, Dr Gill had said that PML-N was going through the tussle of leadership between Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz.

Read more: PML-N’s MPA confirms meeting with PM Imran

“PML-N workers and lawmakers are not happy over the attitude of Shahbaz Sharif,” he claimed, adding that PML-N’s only focus is to loot the country.

He said that after a long time Punjab province has elected a CM who gives respect to members.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Opposition failed massively in their endeavors against govt: CM Punjab

Pakistan

CM Buzdar deploys Dolphin force in Murree for tourists’ security

Pakistan

Light drizzle in parts of Karachi

Pakistan

Schools in Sindh reopen after summer vacations


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close