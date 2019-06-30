PML-N’s MPA confirms meeting with PM Imran

LAHORE: Confirming his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) lawmaker Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri said that it was his democratic right to discuss his constituency’s issues with the premier, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Sharaqpuri said that PM Imran assured that all the problems faced by the people in the area would be resolved. He said that the prime minister did not ask him to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Responding to a question, he asked,” With whom should I meet to get resolve people’s problems instead of the chief minister and the prime minister?”

Sharaqpuri said that PML-N’s manifesto did not refrain him from meeting with the prime minister and thanked the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for arranging the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers was just a beginning.

In his tweet, the federal minister said that the next group of members meeting the PM from PML-N will be from the National Assembly and Senate.

“Decisions are made on local political facts and PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have lost their worth in masses, therefore, the politicians will also make their decisions accordingly,” he said.

