PML-N lawmakers deny resignations; request NA speaker to reject them

ISLAMABAD: At least two national assembly lawmakers of the opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have on Wednesday denied before the speaker ever tendering resignations days after their party had announced it on the media, ARY News reported.

MNAs Sajjad Awan and Murtaza Javed Abbasi have written to the speaker requesting not to accept their resignations as they renege from the party’s stance of en masse resignations.

Other than the written plea to the NA speaker, MNA Abbasi met in private with the speaker in his chambers as well.

It may be noted that earlier the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had clamored in her address that her lawmakers will chuck their resignations to the speaker.

It is pertinent to note that NA secretariat had written to both MNAs for the confirmation of their resignations and directed them to furnish their response of confirming or denying the development within seven days.

READ: PM Imran Khan directs NA speaker to accept opposition’s resignation without delay

Separately earlier today the Prime Minister, refusing to bow down before the opposition parties’ blackmailing tactics, has directed the speaker Asad Qaiser to immediately accept the resignations of the opposition members as soon they arrive.

The decision was taken in a meeting with the NA speaker. The meeting decided not to come in the blackmailing of the opposition parties over the issue of the resignations.

PM Khan in a major move for the continuation of the democratic process has clearly directed the speaker NA to accept the resignations after in-person verification of the elected representatives.

