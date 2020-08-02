PML-N MNA dies after recovering from coronavirus

LAHORE: A member of the National Assembly (MNA) associated with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Syed Iftikhar ul Hassan on Sunday passed away after successfully recovering from coronavirus at the age of 81, ARY NEWS reported.

He contracted coronavirus in June this year and later recovered from it after being shifted to Lahore for treatment.

He suffered from a cardiac arrest on July 17 after which doctors decided to perform open-heart surgery on him. He suffered a brain haemorrhage during the surgery and was shifted on a ventilator.

The doctors pronounced him dead on Sunday.

He was elected from NA-75 (Punjab) constituency, comprising areas of tehsil Daska in district Sialkot. He had addressed the National Assembly session after recovering from the infection.

He started his political career as a representative of the local bodies and remained undefeated during his 50-year-old political career.

He got elected as district council member twice, member of the provincial assembly three times and won the seat of MNA for four times.

He was considered as a close associate of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his father Syed Faizul Hassan Shah was also a confidante of Syed Atta Ullah Shah Bokhari.

It is pertinent to mention here that various MNAs including Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and others have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures against the deadly disease.

