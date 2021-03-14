PML-N’s MPA Shujaur Rehman tests COVID positive

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA from Punjab, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman has contracted coronavirus, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The former provincial minister after being tested positive for the COVID-19 has gone into isolation at his home. He has appealed to the nation to pray for his swift recovery.

Meanwhile, a number of health officials in Punjab are also diagnosed with the coronavirus. CEO District Health Authority Punjab, Dr Muhammad Siddique Mastoi, Incharge Expo Centre Vaccine Centre, MS Wapda Hospital, Dr Aamir Yakoob have also been confirmed with the coronavirus.

Six officials and 15 employees who meet the CEO Health are currently going through the COVID diagnosis test, while medical officials and doctors of the WAPDA hospital are also reported COVID positive.

Read more: COVID third wave: No commercial activities in Lahore after 10pm

On the other hand, a ban has been slapped over all commercial activities in Lahore after 10pm in the wake of the third wave of the coronavirus.

In a letter issued by the deputy commissioner Lahore office, the ban enforced on the directions of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab to remain enforced until April 15.

