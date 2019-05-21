PML-N questions NAB chief’s impartiality over accusations against Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: PML-N stalwart and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday took aim at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal over his remarks against opposition politicians in an interview to journalist Javed Chaudhry.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, he said, “If the purpose of the NAB chairman’s interview is to discredit politicians, then it has served its purpose.”

Questioning the impartiality of the NAB chief, Abbasi asked him to explain the objective of his interview.

He said the NAB chairman accused PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif of offering to strike a deal to get scott-free in corruption cases. He clarified that the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly had never met the bureau’s head.

Terming the NAB head’s remarks preposterous, he said they were ill-founded. “NAB chairman wants to make politicos controversial,” he added. “Javed Iqbal has no right to insult politicians.”

He lamented Fawad Hassan Fawad and former director general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema were denied bail but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan was released from prison on bail.

