PML-N to oppose no-confidence move against prime minister: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided against supporting any plan to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources within the party.

The sources privy to details said that the PML-N would oppose any such move to bring a no-confidence motion against the prime minister at the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The move to bring a motion is basically a deceit to which PML-N will not become a part of,” they said adding that even the party supremo Nawaz Sharif was not in favour of bringing a no-confidence motion.

Further giving arguments in favour of the PML-N’s stance, the sources said that in case of the failure of the no-confidence motion, it could badly hurt the political standing of the PDM.

“It will further strengthen the incumbent prime minister,” they said adding that Nawaz Sharif is of the opinion that certain quarters want to rectify their mistakes through the motion besides also giving credibility to the 2018 polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has proposed bringing a no-confidence motion against the prime minister saying that it was the constitutional way to remove an incumbent office bearer.

In past, a move from the opposition parties had met failure when they tried to remove Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani more than a year back and had to face a humiliating situation when it emerged that some of their Senators voted against the party lines, paving way for the chairman to hold his position firm in the upper house of the Parliament.

