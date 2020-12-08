PML-N, PPP agree to resign from National Assembly: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have agreed to resign from the National Assembly, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Well-informed sources said that the development came after repeated contact between PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari, in which Sharif convinced Zardari to resign from the NA as part of an anti-government move.

“Both the parties have agreed to tender resignation from the NA at an ‘appropriate time’.”

Meanwhile, today’s meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) is said to be important as the PML-N has finalised its strategy against the government, sources claimed.

It was further learnt that the PML-N will suggest the PDM huddle to announce the date of the long march in the Lahore’s public rally that is scheduled on December 13.

“Deadline for PM Imran Khan’s resignation should be set in Lahore rally”, the PML-N to recommend in today’s meeting.

The heads of all constituent parties of the opposition alliance will attend the session of PDM in Islamabad today, while former president Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif will ensure their presence via the video link, sources said.

People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had quarantined himself after diagnosed coronavirus positive, after recent negative reports of the virus, is also expected to attend the meeting, sources said.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz will also attend the opposition meeting that will take decisions about the PMD’s scheduled public meeting in Lahore on December 13.

