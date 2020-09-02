PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, has arrived in Karachi to express solidarity with those affected from the urban flooding and torrential rains in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

He was received by PML-N Karachi chapter leadership upon arrival at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and party’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

During the visit, PML-N president will visit Faisal Edhi of Edhi Foundation Shehbaz Sharif and meet with the affected people.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will also visit the party’s Nazimabad office, meet with workers and get a briefing on the impact of rains and floods in the port city.

Sources said the opposition leader will also meet with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachiites are still suffering the miseries of choked sewerage lines, dilapidated roads, piles of trash after the spell of torrential rains that caused urban flooding in many areas adjacent to drainage rivers.

The recent spell of rain and thundershowers caused flash floods in various low-lying areas, however, the citizens found no way out from the troubles of blocked sewerage lines to drain rainwater occupying their homes, shops, communities and roads.

