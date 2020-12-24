PML-N MNAs asked to verfiy their resignations

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs Murtaza Javed and Muhammad Sajjad to verify their resignations from the house in person, ARY News reported.

In a letter released from the NA speaker office, the resignations of both the MNAs were received on letterhead on December 14 and according to the record, their signs are also verified.

Both the lawmakers have been directed to inform the date on which they can appear before the NA speaker for verification of their resignations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has denied submission of resignations by both the MNAs with the NA speaker office.

“MNA Murtaza Javed and Muhammad Sajjad have not submitted their resignations directly to the speaker NA.” Both submitted their resignations with the provincial party head Engineer Ameer Muqam.

It is to be mentioned here that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, earlier this month, had said that lawmakers belonging to different opposition parties would submit resignations to their respective party heads by December 31.

