‘PML-N always stabbed PPP in back’: Zardari

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always stabbed him in the back, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

Addressing a PPP’s central executive committee (CEC) meeting, Asif Ali Zardari said that the PPP always supported PML-N but in response, the party always cheated him and his party.

He maintained that they will call a separate all parties conference (APC) if PML-N backtracked on his stance, said sources. Zardari said that PPP believed in democracy, adding that they will face conspiracies bravely.

Cracks had started to appear between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaderships after the latter showed no interest in mounting pressure on the incumbent federal government.

According to sources, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had left Lahore after a week-long visit and during the stay, several attempts were made to make contact with the PML-N leadership.

“The PML-N leadership did not give a satisfactory response to the approaches made by the PPP,” they had said. The sources had said that the opposition had suggested holding a multi-party conference before the passage of federal Budget 2020-21.

