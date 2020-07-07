LAHORE: Cracks have started to appear between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaderships after the latter showed no interest in mounting pressure on the incumbent federal government, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has left Lahore after a week-long visit and during the stay, several attempts were made to make contact with the PML-N leadership.

“The PML-N leadership did not give a satisfactory response to the approaches made by the PPP,” they said.

The sources said that the opposition had suggested holding a multi-party conference before the passage of federal Budget 2020-21. “The PML-N did not respond to the suggestion and even their lawmakers remained absent during budget debate,” they said.

Sources close to the PPP leadership said that since Shehbaz Sharif is the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, he should have led the charge against the government during the budget debate.

The former ruling party in the Punjab province seems uninterested in mounting pressure on the incumbent government, they said.

Read More: Opposition-led APC likely to be delayed over Shehbaz Sharif’s illness

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on June 28 said that the opposition parties have rejected the federal budget for 2020-21.

Bilawal Bhutto announced that the opposition had agreed to hold an all-parties conference in the next week after the recovery of the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif from COVID-19.

However, despite his announcement to hold a second multi-party conference after Shehbaz Sharif’s recovery from COVID-19, no dates for the political event is announced yet.

