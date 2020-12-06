Web Analytics
Slip of the tongue: PML-N worker chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’

Go Nawaz Go slogan

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Afzal Khokhar had a slip of the tongue when he was caught on camera chanting  ‘Go Nawaz Go’ in PML-N’s social media convention held in Lahore today, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a video available with ARY News, the PML-N leader Afzal Khokhar can be seen chanting ‘Go Nawaz Go’ in a convention.  The party activist apologized immediately when informed by others of the mistake he had made.

This is not the first time PML-N workers have had a slip of the tongue.

Last year, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker had also chanted ‘Go Nawaz Go’ during a protest outside the Punjab Assembly against the incumbent government.

Member Punjab Assembly, Uzma Bokhari chanted ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogan, during a protest. When she realised her mistake, she had stopped quickly and changed the slogan.

Read More: Slip of tongue: PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb calls own leader ‘incompetent’

The leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, was also present during the protest.

Former PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Sabir Shah had also been caught on camera chanting the ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogan.

