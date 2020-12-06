Slip of the tongue: PML-N worker chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Afzal Khokhar had a slip of the tongue when he was caught on camera chanting ‘Go Nawaz Go’ in PML-N’s social media convention held in Lahore today, ARY News reported on Sunday.
In a video available with ARY News, the PML-N leader Afzal Khokhar can be seen chanting ‘Go Nawaz Go’ in a convention. The party activist apologized immediately when informed by others of the mistake he had made.
This is not the first time PML-N workers have had a slip of the tongue.
Last year, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker had also chanted ‘Go Nawaz Go’ during a protest outside the Punjab Assembly against the incumbent government.
Member Punjab Assembly, Uzma Bokhari chanted ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogan, during a protest. When she realised her mistake, she had stopped quickly and changed the slogan.
The leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, was also present during the protest.
Former PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Sabir Shah had also been caught on camera chanting the ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogan.