PML-Q’s Elahi guarantees full support to PTI in Senate polls, sources say

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has Friday phoned Pakistan Muslim League – Q (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to enquire about the health of ailing party president while they discussed imminent Senate polls, ARY News reported citing sources.

As the two government allies exchanged greetings and wished speedy recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s health while discussing political matters, the Prime Minister reportedly told him that Punjab’s Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will likely reach out to him in a bid to lobby for upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Prime Minister expressed his wish that the ruling party would like to contest Senate elections in alliance with the PML-Q .

According to the sources privy to the intimate details of this phone call, PML-Q’s Elahi has reassured Prime Minister Khan of all out support acknowledging the two maintain a political alliance.

Separately earlier the same day, PM Imran Khan directed CM Buzdar to expedite efforts to provide relief to the masses.

Upon arrival in Lahore on a day-long visit, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar called on PM Imran Khan.

The meeting discussed various matters related to development projects and the overall situation of the province. Buzdar briefed the premier about the law and order situation of the province and development projects being carried out by the provincial government.

Apart from briefing PM Khan about preparations for upcoming Senate elections, Usman Buzdar also briefed him about the performance of the provincial cabinet.

On the occasion, PM Khan directed the Punjab chief minister to gear-up efforts to provide speedy relief to the masses.

