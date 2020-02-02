PML-Q demands govt for implementation on negotiated matters

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) has demanded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government to start implementation on the negotiated matters, ARY News reported on Sunday.

An emergency meeting of PML-Q leaders and the party’s lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly was chaired by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain which was also attended by Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi and others.

Chaudhry brothers said that the round of talks will be held after the government starts implementation on the previously negotiated matters. While pointing out the talks held between the government and PML-Q with the second committee, they said that making changes creates distrust. They urged the federal government not to establish the tradition of changing stances.

Read: ‘Annoyed’ PML-Q not interested in ministry, says Senator Kamil Agha

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that PML-Q is coordinating with the PTI government in view of the national interests but some ministers are trying to create misunderstanding between them and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pervaiz Elahi said that national interests and the rights of the nationals possess more than importance rather than the ministries. PML-Q is standing on its principles by prioritising nationals and national interests, said Pervaiz Elahi, adding that they are not greedy of ministries.

Comments

comments