PML-Q skips lunch hosted by PM Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leadership skipped Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s lunch invitation in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaker Punjab Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema skipped the lunch invitation hosted by PM Khan in honor of coalition partners.

According to the sources, PML-Q has reservations over not resolving their issues despite the passage of two years.

The lunch hosted by PM Imran Khan was attended by coalition partners including MQM-P, GDA, AML and others here in Islamabad today.

The allied parties vowed to continue to support the federal government and expressed their solidarity.

Sources said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) expressed their reservations about being neglected by the provincial government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the federal govt-led development projects.

Both the parties reportedly complained to the PM about Sindh’s bureaucracy. MQM-P members showed grievances over slow progress on the Karachi Transformation Plan.

