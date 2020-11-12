Pneumonia may plague Covid-ridden country as winter arrives: Pechuho

KARACHI: With the advent of winters in the country, health experts alert masses of possible viral and bacterial respiratory infections one of the most common forms of which is Pneumonia, ARY News reported on Thursday marking World Pneumonia Day 2020.

The provincial health minister for Sindh Azra Fazal Pechuho warned Thursday pneumonia spreads rapidly in winters and laid out an alarming number of this infection afflicting up to 187,000 people just last month, as reported.

Sindh health minister Azra Pechuho said the most likely victims of this infection are children whose cases topped the reported infections.

She said if not timely treated, Pneumonia could prove fatal and said vaccination to prevent the respiratory infection is available in the province which is administered in three phases.

It is pertinent to note that Sindh reported over 950 virus cases just todya, the highest daily since July this year, according to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We reported 979 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the province during the last 24 hours after performing 12,599 tests,” the chief minister said while sharing the daily virus tally.

He said that 314 more people have recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Sharing astonishing figures of the virus cases from Karachi alone, the chief minister said that the city reported 789 COVID-19 cases out of 979 provincial cases during the last 24 hours.

