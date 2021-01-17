PNS NASR sails for several African countries

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) NASR has sailed for visiting several African countries with a mission to help them on humanitarian grounds.

According to the Pakistan Navy Spokesperson, the ship will provide essential commodities to the flood-hit and drought-affected African countries, including Djibouti, Sudan and Niger.

The ship will also make a goodwill gesture visit to Kenya.

The visit activity is aimed to promote bilateral relations and explore new dimensions of cooperation with African countries under the Government’s “Engage Africa Policy”.

Earlier in the month of November, last year, Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Zulfiqar visited Aqaba port of Jordan.

According to the spokesman of the Pakistan Navy, PNS Zulfiqar was warmly welcomed by the hosts at the Aqaba port and the Commanding Officer met the host officials and had discussed issues of mutual interest.

Commander Royal Force of Jordan had inspected PNS Zulfiqar.

The Jordanian authorities were also apprised of the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the plight of Kashmiri people.

