POF starts massive production of masks, sanitizers: Zubaida Jalal

WAH CANTT: In an effort to help the masses in fight against novel coronavirus, Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal on Wednesday said that Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) has started massive production of disinfectant and fabric masks, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Zubaida Jalal said that the factory has acquired the ability to manufacture 25,000 masks and 10,000 liters of disinfectant on a daily basis.

She maintained that the face masks were being prepared with special fabrics, adding that these masks are washable.

The minister said that the commendable efforts of the factory will boost national efforts and further achievements are expected in this regard.

Read More: Sindh decides sharing N95 respirator masks with other provinces

Earlier in the day, the spokesperson to the Sindh government, Senate Murtaza Wahab, had said that the province will keep 200,000 N95 face masks received from China earlier today and distribute the remaining stock among other provinces to assist combating coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Murtaza Wahab had confirmed in a Twitter message that the Sindh government had received 500,000 N95 masks from China.

He had added that the provincial government had decided to keep 200,000 masks and distribute the remaining masks among Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

