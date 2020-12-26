Police apprehend four members of infamous ‘White Corolla’ gang

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have apprehended four alleged criminals, belonging to the infamous ‘White Corolla’ gang, from the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the gang was known for committing robberies in Clifton and nearby neighbourhoods during weekends.

According to sources, the accused were involved in committing robberies in bungalows from 6to 8 November and had confessed to their crime.

The police said that the accused committed robberies in 15 bungalows on a weekend. “They used to live in a rented house with half of it possessed by the dacoits while the remaining by their families,” the authorities said.

The kingpin of the group used to drive a water tanker in the city besides also driving buses between Karachi and Peshawar. “The arrested accused have been identified as Nasir Shah aka Haji, Asif khan, Sardar and Raj Wali,” they said.

The police said that a case has been registered against the accused and a further investigation is being launched in the matter to apprehend other members of the while corolla gang.

On December 09, Shah Latif Town police officials arrested an alleged member of the most-wanted ‘White Corolla’ gang during a raid on a tip-off in Karachi.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur said that the key member, Sadiq, of the ‘White Corolla’ gang was arrested during a raid on a tip-off in Karachi.

He said that the accused man was wanted in different cases of murder, attempted murder, firing on police officials and robberies to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other police stations

Comments

comments