Police arrest five suspects in ATC judge, family murder case

SWABI: Police have registered a first information report (FIR) of the assasination of a Swat Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge with his three family members at the Swabi Interchange on Islamabad-Peshwar Motorway.

The case was registered on a complaint of the judge’s son at Chota Lahore police station.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Latif Afridi is among those named accused in the case. Other accused include Jamil, Danish Afridi, Jamal Afridi, and Abid Muhammad Shafiq.

In addition to them, four unidentified accused have also been included in the FIR.

Separately, the district police officer (DPO) said a joint police team conducted raids in Peshawar and Khyber districts and arrested five suspects. Two vehicles mentioned in the FIR were also recovered from their possession.

The DPO said the slain judge’s son Majid Afridi will have a look at the arrested suspects during an identification parade to confirm whether they were involved in the murder of his father and other family members.

