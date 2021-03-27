Police arrest suspects involved in GB van firing incident

GILGIT: Police in Gilgit Baltistan have arrested the accused involved in opening fire on a vehicle, hours after the incident on Saturday morning which saw injuries to two people, ARY NEWS reported.

Earlier in the day, unidentified men opened fire on a vehicle at RCC Bridge, injuring two people in the incident. The chief minister GB later gave a deadline to police to arrests the suspects by evening.

Acting in a prompt manner, the GB police arrested the suspects as a spokesman for the chief minister in the region said that the accused would be charged under the anti-terrorism laws.

“Those involved in disturbing the law and order situation in the region will not be spared as the government is committed to utilizing all its resources to maintain peace in the Gilgit Baltistan,” he said.

Besides this, the GB government’s spokesman said that they have imposed section 144 in the GB for the next two months.

Yesterday, the law-enforcing authorities arrested three people allegedly involved in attacking a passenger bus in Niltar Pine area of Gilgit which claimed the lives of six people.

According to details, the LEAs foiled the bid to disturb the law and order situation in the federally-administered area and arrested three people who have already confessed to their role in the entire incident.

They have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further probe.

The elders in the region have refused to lay blame on anyone in the incident after the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed took notice of the incident and ordered immediate action against it.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least six people were killed and seven others sustained bullet injuries in a gun attack on a passenger bus in Gilgit on Thursday.

Comments

comments