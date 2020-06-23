Police arrest nine-year-old car thief in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Tuesday arrested a nine-year-child car thief after several days of efforts, ARY News reported.

According to details, a nine-year-old child stole a car from Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Mujahid out of desperation to drive a car. Upon being informed, the Darakhshan police chased him and arrested from Sea View area.

The car thief has been identified as Bilal and hailed from Machar colony, said police.

Meanwhile, Police has asked parents of arrested children to appear before police station and record statement.

Read More: Watch: Thief steals bike in 13 seconds

Earlier in the month of May, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) had arrested four bike-lifters and recovered 10 stolen bikes from their custody.

The arrests were made during a special campaign against the criminals who deprive citizens of their valuables and vehicles. The department has started further procedure to hand over the recovered bikes to their owners.

Comments

comments