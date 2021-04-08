KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two, including a prime accused involved in the robbery of Rs30 million worth of prize bonds from a builder’s dispatch rider at Karachi’s Jamshed Road, ARY News reported.

The police with the help of the CCTV footage rounded up the accused and recovered snatched prize bonds worth Rs25million.

Earlier this week, in what had been described as the biggest robbery of this year so far, Rs30 million worth of prize bonds were looted from a builder’s dispatch rider in the port city.

According to the police, the rider was robbed outside a bank on the city’s Jamshed Road No.2. They had said six suspects on four bikes looted the prize bonds from the man and sped away.

A police official said the builder had received Rs30 million in the form of Rs25,000 denomination prize bonds three days back.

