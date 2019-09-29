Police arrest seven suspects involved in Hangu bus attack

HANGU: The police on Sunday claimed to have rounded up seven suspects including a mastermind of passenger coach attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district, ARY News reported.

Six people died while four others sustained injuries on Saturday when unidentified men opened fire on a passenger coach in Hangu district.

Among the deceased were two women and four men. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital along with the bodies of the deceased.

The main suspect was held along with his accomplices in an overnight operation in Peshawar by the police.

Read more: Pak Army kills four TTP terrorists in Hangu

A large cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the custody of the held attackers.

According to City Station SHO Amjed Hussain, a case had been registered against the unknown persons under Sections 302, 324, 427, and 102 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

