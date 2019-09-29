Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Police arrest seven suspects involved in Hangu bus attack

Hangu bus attack, suspects

HANGU: The police on Sunday claimed to have rounded up seven suspects including a mastermind of passenger coach attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district, ARY News reported.

Six people died while four others sustained injuries on Saturday when unidentified men opened fire on a passenger coach in Hangu district.

Among the deceased were two women and four men. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital along with the bodies of the deceased.

The main suspect was held along with his accomplices in an overnight operation in Peshawar by the police.

Read more: Pak Army kills four TTP terrorists in Hangu

A large cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the custody of the held attackers.

According to City Station SHO Amjed Hussain, a case had been registered against the unknown persons under Sections 302, 324, 427, and 102 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pakistan submits rejoinder on Indian response to PM Khan’s speech in UN

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan departs for Pakistan after completing his successful US trip

Pakistan

‘PM Imran fought Kashmir case like a hero’: Jahangir Tareen

Pakistan

PM Imran effectively presented Kashmir case at UN: Sheikh Rasheed


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close