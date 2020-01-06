Police arrest key suspect in Nankana Sahib protest incident

NANKANA SAHIB: Prime suspect in Nankana Sahib protest incident has been arrested by police, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the suspect identified as, Imran tried to convert his personal revenge into religious conflict and done hate speeches to mobilize people for the protest near a Sikh holy place in Nankana Sahib.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the incident. The arrested suspect had also posted his hate speeches on various mediums of the social media, the police said.

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah had said on Sunday that the authorities would deal accused persons in accordance with the law in Nankana Sahib incident.

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, while talking to media, had reiterated that the government is standing alongside with the minority community.

He had said the enemies of the country are busy in making conspiracies and such anti-state elements wanted to destroy the atmosphere of brotherhood in the country.

The interior minister vowed that he would serve the nationals including the people belonging to the minorities’ community. Shah had termed those going against the religious tolerance as ‘biggest enemies of the country”.

