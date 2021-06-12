KARACHI: In a prompt action, police on Saturday arrested three suspects allegedly involved in killing a private engineering institute’s professor, Zahir Syed, ARY NEWS reported.

SP Gulshan-e-Iqbal Maroof Usman while detailing the arrests said that the East Zone of the police apprehended the suspects within hours of the incident. “The director of the private institute, Professor Zahir Syed was murdered a day before during a street crime act,” he said.

While detailing the entire episode, the SP said that two suspects, who were intoxicated, approached the professor on a motorbike and opened fire on him during the snatching bid.

He said that one of the suspects, Ibrahim, was riding the motorcycle while Rustam Pathan opened fire on Zahir Syed.

“They acquired the pistol used in the incident on rent from a man named Zakir,” the police official said adding that he used to take fifty percent from the suspects for providing them with the weapon. “Zakir was previously jailed for his role in criminal acts,” he said.

The official further said that the suspects have confessed to their role in 22 snatching incidents. “Even before and after killing the professor, the two suspects snatched valuables from three more people including a woman,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a private engineering college’s educator was gunned down by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle near Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government Degree College for Women in Karachi yesterday.

The educator from a private engineering college affiliated with NED Engineering University was murdered by unidentified gunmen when he was returning to his home in his vehicle.

Police said the deceased educator was identified as Professor Zahir Ali.

After getting seriously wounded by the firing, Professor Zahir Ali was shifted to the hospital in critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

