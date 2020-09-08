Police arrest two more suspects in Marwah killing case

KARACHI: Karachi police on Tuesday arrested two more suspects in connection with the killing of a five-year-old girl, after rape in old Subzi Mandi area, ARY News reported.

Identified as Marwah, the girl was found raped and murdered two days after going missing from old Subzi Mandi area. Police said the girl’s burnt body was found in a piece of cloth at a trash heap on a plot on Sunday.

With the latest arrest, the number of suspects has reached 16. The police have recorded statements of the suspects in the case.

The police said that all suspects, who have been taken into custody are neighbours of the deceased girl and were living in rented houses without families.

Meanwhile, DNA tests of the suspects were also carried out to identify the culprit behind the brutal killing of the minor girl and according to the police authorities, the finalisation of DNA reports can take several days.

A medico-legal officer (MLO) had confirmed on Monday that the girl was sexually abused before being murdered.

Dr Zakia had revealed the girl was subjected to sexual assault before being hit in her head with a stone that led to her death. However, she added, no burn marks were found on the minor victim’s body.

