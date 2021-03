Police arrest two housemaids involved in robberies in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Monday claimed to have arrested two women of a gang of housemaids, involved in several robberies in Karachi’s area of Steel Town, ARY News reported.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigations, Imran Qureshi, the arrested women identified as Shazia and Sana were involved in looting several houses. Gold ornaments have been recovered from the possession of the arrested.

The group was carrying out their activities after gaining the confidence of the house owners.

The case against the arrested women has been registered, while the investigation into the matter was also underway.

Efforts are also underway to nab other members of the group, Imran Qureshi added.

Read more: Citizen overpowers street criminals in Karachi

Back in the month of September 2018, police had arrested a three-member dacoit gang from Karachi’s Zaman Town area.

A three-member gang involved in at least 200 cases of robbery and street crime was arrested from Zaman Town area of the city. The three suspects namely Ateeq, Adnan and Wasif belong to influential families.

The law enforcement agency says that all three are sons of civil servants- with one of them belonging to police- and have themselves applied for civil service. At least 200 cases have been registered in 12 police stations across the city.

Comments

comments