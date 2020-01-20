Police arrest two women drug peddlers in Malir

KARACHI: The Malir city police on Monday claimed to have rounded up two women drug peddlers, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the drug peddlers women were identified as Janat Bibi alias ‘Mami’ and Amna. Two kg of hashish was recovered from their custody and further investigation into the matter of recovery of drugs from their possession is underway.

The arrested women were wanted to the police in several case, the local police said.

On October 18, the Pakistan Coast Guards had seized a drug haul worth over Rs373 million and arrested two women.

Read more: Two women held after seizure of over Rs373 million drug haul

According to a spokesperson for the Coast Guards, a passenger bus coming from Quetta was intercepted at the Naka Khari check-post.

Upon search of the luggage of the two women passengers, four kilograms of heroin, two kilograms of crystal meth and two kilograms of high-end hashish were recovered, he said.

The spokesperson had said the seized drugs’ value was estimated at Rs373.46 in the global market.

Following the seizure, the women were arrested, he had added.

