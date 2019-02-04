KHAIRPUR: Police on Monday rounded up the two accused in the murder case of 13 year old girl, Rimsha, who was brutally killed after being kidnapped in Khairpur, ARY News reported.

Local police relayed that investigation into the matter is underway.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Umer Tufail, the persons taken into custody are companions of the main accused, Zulfiqar Wassan.

Wassan, along with his accomplices, stormed inside a house in Khairpur and kidnapped 13-year-old girl Rimsha. Her mother informed journalists that she had approached the local political leaders and police but failed to get justice.

She also said the alleged kidnappers handed over her daughter’s body to them three days earlier and police had termed the murder as honour killing.

It is pertinent to note that netizens on social media said Wassan was a close relative of former Sindh home minister Manzoor Wassan.

Last year, on Dec 27, a minor girl had been raped and murdered in the Havelian area of Abbotabad district.

According to police officials, 3-year-old girl, Faryal had went out of her home to play with other children and went missing. “Her dead body was found in an isolated place two days after she went missing.”

