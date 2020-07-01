Police solve blind murder case of child in Lahore, three relatives held

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday solved a blind murder case of a 14-year-old child in Lahore and claimed to have arrested three people including an uncle of the boy for their involvement in the case, ARY NEWS reported.

Divulging details of the case, Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigations Model Town Asad Muzaffar said that a police team led by him probed the case using modern technology and traced the culprits.

“We have apprehended the uncle of the child, Abdul Qayyum, who was also a complainant in the case, along with his two other accomplices, Tayyab and Salman,” he said.

Revealing the motive behind the killing, the SP said that Abdul Qayyum planned to kill the son of his sister-in-law to get hold of their two Marla property. He also included two of his close relatives in the plan.

The victim’s father was a gardener while his mother worked at different homes, leaving behind their children alone in the home.

On the day of the incident, the three accused took advantage of their absence and entered the home. They asked the victim’s younger sister, eight-year-old Noor Fatima, to go out to buy some toffees and stabbed the child multiple times with a knife.

The accused also looted valuables from the home to portray the entire incident as a robbery bid.

Later Abdul Qayyum also became a complainant in the case and approached police several times to arrest the culprits.

The police have recovered the knife used in the attack, a pistol, Rs 200,000 cash and other valuables looted from the house, from his possession.

