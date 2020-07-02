Police bust ‘Afghan gang’ involved in abduction, sale of kids

PESHAWAR: Police claimed on Thursday to have busted a gang of Afghan nationals allegedly involved in selling minors after abducting them in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to SP City Waqar Azeem, the Gulbahar police apprehended four members of the gang, including two women. A minor girl who was kidnapped from Sadda town of Parachinar was also recovered from their possession.

The police officer said the recovered girl was reunited with her parents after eleven months.

He said the gang would use children for begging after their abduction and was also involved in trade of kids.

The SP said an FIR has been registered with an investigation against the gang members launched.

Last month, a gang involved in exploiting young children for pedaling drugs by means of brutal beatings was caught in Lahore. Saddam and Sher Khan gang’s members were caught by the local police from Shalimar area of the city after they were recognized from a viral internet video.

The viral video showed the men inflicting beatings on young children to carry on their dirty work, the criminal had themselves filmed the beating on June 14 and released it on the internet to strike fear and gain clout.

