Police chief claims Karachi reported less crime than previous Ramazan

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday claimed that the crime ratio in the city has witnessed a decline in the ongoing holy month of Ramazan, ARY NEWS reported.

The Karachi police chief said that the city has witnessed less crime ratio as compared to the previous Ramazan despite the police have started registering every case reported in the city.

The city has improved its ranking on the world crime index as it has jumped to 121 as compared to be ranked sixth in 2014, he said.

He shared that the city police have installed 37,374 CCTV cameras in the metropolis under Sindh Security Act 2015. “11,372 more cameras will be installed soon,” the top Karachi cop announced.

“We are asking people to install cameras at their place so that in case of any criminal activity, the suspect could be apprehended using the technology,” he said.

AIG Karachi said that they have served notices to those avoiding installing cameras. “We will be using these cameras as a safe city project,” Ghulam Nabi Memon said.

According to a report in April, Karachi ranked 115 in the latest global crime ranking as the city jumped 12 points from the previous year owing to better law and order situation in the metropolis.

According to the International Crime Index published by numbeo.com in April 2021, the city ranked 103 in the 2020 ranking and has now improved 12 points to stand at 115.

In 2014, Karachi was ranked 06 on the index owing to targeted killings and other violent acts, however, an operation launched by the law enforcing authorities (LEAs) and police helped in improving the law and order situation in the metropolis with each passing year.

