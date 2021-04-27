KARACHI: Karachi has been ranked 115 in the latest global crime ranking as the city jumped 12 points from the previous year owing to better law and order situation in the metropolis, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to the International Crime Index published by numbeo.com in April 2021, the city ranked 103 in the 2020 ranking and has now improved 12 points to stand at 115.

In 2014, Karachi was ranked 06 on the index owing to targeted killings and other violent acts, however, an operation launched by the law enforcing authorities (LEAs) and police helped in improving the law and order situation in the metropolis with each passing year.

The other major cities among the list included Caracas (Venezuela) on top of the list, Kabul (Afghanistan) on 14, Dhaka (Bangladesh) 43, Houston (United States) 52, Delhi (India) 82, Washington DC (US) 88, and Bangalore (India) 108.

The website defines the ‘Crime Index’ as “an estimation of overall level of crime in a given city or a country”.

“We consider crime levels lower than 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as being low, crime levels between 40 and 60 as being moderate, crime levels between 60 and 80 as being high and finally crime levels higher than 80 as being very high,” it says.

