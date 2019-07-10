Police forms committee to probe Mureed Abbas killing

Karachi: Police on Wednesday constituted a five-member committee to probe into the murder of private television channel anchorperson Mureed Abbas, who had been killed on Tuesday night in Defence area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The committee comprises SSP South, SSP Clifton, SHO Darakhshan and SIU Darakshan. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tariq Dharejo will head the committee.

According to the initial investigation, the dispute was of Rs200 million and accused Atif Zaman had a business of tyre import.

Police officials told media that the prime suspect of Mureed Abbas Khar and Khizer’s murder case was Atif Zaman who gunned down both persons after calling them at his office in Khayaban-e-Bukhari neighbourhood of Karachi’s DHA area.

Read More: CCTV video from Mureed Abbas Murder reveals Atif Zaman with gun

“The alleged killer has shot himself when a police team arrives in at his residence situated at Khayaban-e-Nishat neighbourhood in DHA area,” officials said.

Earlier, Mureed Abbasi Khar, a renowned anchor at a private news channel, was killed in a gun attack took place in Khayaban-e-Bukhari neighbourhood of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the metropolis.

Zara Abbas Khar, the wife of slain Mureed Abbas Khar, told media alleged that her husband was murdered by a tyre businessman Atif Zaman, who is refusing to return the money which he acquired for corporate investment.

His funeral prayers were offered on Wednesday night and laid to rest in his hometown Minawali.

