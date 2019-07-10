KARACHI: Mureed Abbas, an anchor on a private news channel was murdered under skeptical circumstances along with another yesterday (Tuesday) the close circuit camera monitoring (CCTV) footage of the victim from the incident has been acquired by ARY News.

The anchorperson can be seen being dragged out from an elevator physically wounded and bloodied in the video.

Another instance in the footage shows the accused Atif Zaman entering the building premises with a gun in tow.

Read More: Awan expresses grief over anchorperson Mureed Abbas’s murder

Police officials told media that the prime suspect of Mureed Abbas Khar and Khizer’s murder case was Atif Zaman who gunned down both persons after calling them at his office in Khayaban-e-Bukhari neighbourhood of Karachi’s DHA area.

“The alleged killer has shot himself when a police team arrives in at his residence situated at Khayaban-e-Nishat neighbourhood in DHA area,” officials said.

Sources said that the Atif Zaman was a tyre vendor and had received a severe bullet wounds on his chest and is currently being treated at a private hospital.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazeer said that the prime suspect is undergoing an operation at the private hospital and his condition is declared critical by the doctors.

Read More: DG ISPR expresses grief over killing of anchorperson Mureed Abbas

While detailing the incident, police officials said that Khizer was the second victim of Atif Zaman’s firing, who was followed and murdered by the alleged killer at a nearer distance of the crime site.

Earlier, Mureed Abbasi Khar, a renowned anchor at a private news channel, was killed in a gun attack reportedly took place in Khayaban-e-Bukhari neighbourhood of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the metropolis.

Zara Abbas Khar, the wife of slain Mureed Abbas Khar, told media alleged that her husband was murdered by a tyre businessman Atif Zaman, who is refusing to return the money which he acquired for corporate investment.

Comments

comments