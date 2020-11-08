Police constable shot dead while foiling mugging bid in Karachi

KARACHI: A police constable was on Sunday shot dead in Karachi while trying to foil a mugging bid at Karimabad Bridge, which also resulted in the killing of a suspected robber, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the victim was identified as Head Constable Fayyaz Khan, posted at Azizabad police station.

Narrating the entire tragic incident, the police said that Fayyaz Khan was on his way towards Azizabad police station to join his duty when he intercepted two muggers at the Karimabad bridge.

“He exchanged fire with both the suspects, killing one of them as the other succeeded in fleeing away from the spot,” they said adding that during the encounter, the head constable sustained two bullet wounds and succumbed to the injuries on his way to the Civil Hospital.

The police said that the cop had also received an award for his bravery previously.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar has summoned a detailed report over the matter from SSP Central.

It is pertinent to mention here that criminal activities including motorcycle theft and snatching have risen to record levels in the city during the month of October, according to a report aired on Saturday.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, overall 3940 motorcycles were snatched or stolen, while 2,144 Karachiites were deprived of their mobile phones by street criminals.

Moreover, 180 four-wheelers were either snatched or stolen from the city during the outgoing month. The incidence of bike theft topped the list of street crimes reported in Karachi city last month.

