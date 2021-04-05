Police constable threatens girl with brother’s death upon marriage refusal

FAISALABAD: A dreading young girl has lodged a complaint on Monday against a police constable who has allegedly been threatening her to marry him or be responsible for the death of her brother, ARY News reported.

The victim of the Chamanzar area has reached out to the chief police officer with the evidence containing call recordings of head constable Asad Shoaib posted in Bitala Colony Police Station.

The call recording between the alleged blackmailer Asad and victim has been acquired by ARY News as well wherein the caller is heard threatening the victim’s mother that if the girl refuses to marry him or is stopped by the family, her brother will be killed.

I will shoot dead your son and you can collect his body from Malkhanwala Road, the caller intimidated the victim’s mother.

The victim told police that head constable Asad is also the husband of the sister of her sister-in-law – her brother’s wife.

He came home once fully inebriated and threatened to kill my entire family, she alleged while seeking police protection for herself and the family.

READ: Woman strangulated to death by husband, in-laws in Lahore

Separately today, in yet another case of domestic abuse, a woman was strangulated to death by her husband and in-laws in the Shalimar area of Lahore.

According to police, the tortured body of a 35-year-old woman was found from her in-laws’ home and later it emerged that she was strangulated to death.

She was strangulated by her husband, Asif, sister-in-law Asiya and brother-in-law Sheeraz. The police have shifted her body to a morgue for post-mortem in order to ascertain the cause of death.

