Woman strangulated to death by husband, in-laws in Lahore

LAHORE: In yet another case of domestic abuse, a woman was strangulated to death by her husband and in-laws in Shalimar area of Lahore, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to police, the tortured body of a 35-year-old woman was found from her in-laws’ home and later it emerged that she was strangulated to death.

She was strangulated by her husband, Asif, sister-in-law Asiya and brother-in-law Sheeraz. The police have shifted her body to a morgue for post-mortem in order to ascertain the cause of death.

The father of the victim said that she was married to Asif six years back and was tortured routinely by her husband, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law.

Domestic abuse is rampant in the country and incidents have been reported on frequent basis from separate parts of the country.

A woman allegedly set on fire by her husband a week back in Sukkur died owing to serious burn wounds on March 15.

Read More: Woman kills husband after setting him on fire in Punjab

According to details, the incident had occurred a week back at Shikarpur crossing where a man was alleged to have set his wife on fire. She was treated for her burn wounds for a week at a local hospital.

The family of the woman had staged a protest outside the Sukkur Press Club along with her body, demanding action from authorities against the husband and in-laws over the horrific act.

The police while commenting on the matter said that they were investigating if it was an accident or a deliberate act.

Comments

comments