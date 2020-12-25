Woman kills husband after setting him on fire in Punjab    

PAKPATTAN: A woman on Friday killed her husband after setting him on fire along with his friend in Pakpattan district of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the woman initially served an intoxicant to her husband and his friend, making them unconscious.

“She then along with a male accomplice set both of them on fire,” they said adding that the husband died in the horrific act while another man sustained severe burn wounds and is currently admitted to a hospital.

The police said that they had registered a case against the accused and launched a search operation to arrest them.

In a somewhat similar case on September 14, a woman was arrested from Manghopir area of Karachi for allegedly killing her husband over divorce threats.

“My husband used to give me divorce threats and was involved in selling drugs,” said Bakht Begum, who is a mother of three children, while justifying the murder.

She further said that her husband brought a weapon to kill her but she saw him hiding it and later used it to kill him.

The police said that they had arrested Bakht Begum for killing her husband Usman, who used to work as a labourer.

The woman hid the weapon after digging it underground after killing him but was later recovered after the initial probe into the matter, they said and further claimed that the accused initially tried to give another turn to the murder but her intention was revealed during the initial probe.

