Woman dies after being set on fire allegedly by husband

SUKKUR: In yet another incident of horrific domestic abuse, a woman allegedly set on fire by her husband a week back in Sukkur on Monday died owing to serious burn wounds, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident had occurred a week back at Shikarpur crossing where a man was alleged to have set his wife on fire. She was treated for her burn wounds for a week at a local hospital.

The family of the woman had staged a protest outside the Sukkur Press Club along with her body, demanding action from authorities against the husband and in-laws over the horrific act.

The police while commenting on the matter said that they were investigating if it was an accident or a deliberate act.

In a similar horrific incident, SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio claimed to arrest all suspects in the terrorising incident of burning a woman alive by hurling acid and later setting her on fire after pouring petrol in Nawabshah.

After taking notice of a report aired by ARY News, the Nawabshah police arrested the husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law of the woman. The arrests have made from Manoabad locality of the city, said police.

Read More: Woman kills husband after setting him on fire in Punjab

According to police, the incident took place on July 19. The victimised woman identified as Samina is currently receiving treatment in Karachi.

Earlier in the day, a woman revealed the brutality of in-laws who threw acid and later set her on fire in the Nawabshah city of Sindh.

The victim identified as Samina was denied medical treatment and locked up inside her room despite suffering from severe burn wounds for two days.

Comments

comments