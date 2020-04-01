Islamabad police to donate blood to thalassemia patients

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to save the lives of thousands of children suffering from Thalassemia, the inspector general (IG) of police Islamabad has announced that all the policemen in the capital city will donate blood to the patients on Thursday, ARY News reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that thalassemia patients were facing shortage of blood owing to coronavirus lockdown in most parts of the country. The patients needed a regular blood transfusion, but due to the shortage, their lives were at risk.

The initiative taken by the Islamabad police will give a new life to to hundreds of the patients.

Last year on December 3, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among the differently-abled persons.

CM Buzdar had distributed Sehat Insaf Cards during a ceremony held in connection with the international day of persons with disabilities.

Addressing the ceremony, he had announced the launch of Sehat Insaf Cards for 30,000 Thalassemia patients, adding that 70,000 families of differently-abled persons would be facilitated.

