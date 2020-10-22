Police encounter claims young girl’s life in Lahore

LAHORE: A 22-year-old girl on Thursday was killed after being hit by a bullet during an encounter between Dolphin Force personnel and muggers in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the police encounter took place at the Wahdat Colony area in Lahore after the Dolphin Force personnel intercepted three muggers and arrested them after a brief exchange of fire.

Although the police successfully completed its action, with no injuries to the personnel and muggers, however, a girl was accidentally hit by a bullet during the exchange of fire.

The victim is identified as 22-year-old Fatima. Eye-witnesses said that there was no ambulance to shift the injured girl to the hospital and was later transferred in a rickshaw to the medical facility, where she succumbed to her injuries.

It is yet to be ascertained as to whose bullet hit the victim during an exchange of fire and police have launched a probe into the matter.

The girl’s family took her body from the hospital without performing an autopsy.

The police sources claimed that the three muggers arrested by the Dolphin Force were wanted by police in over a dozen cases. They have been identified as Hasan, Arshad, and Faisal and have been shifted for further probe in other criminal activities.

