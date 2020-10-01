Police fail to ensure ‘micro smart lockdown’ in Karachi’s Manghopir

KARACHI: The police have failed to ensure ‘micro smart lockdown’ orders in Manghopir’s Union Council 8 in Karachi, ARY News reported.

On Wednesday, the Sindh government had imposed a ‘micro smart lockdown’ in several neighbourhoods of Karachi to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by the DC West, the government has imposed a micro smart lockdown in Manghopir Union Council 8 and Gadap Town.

It has been observed that there is a shortage of police deployment in the area to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown orders. The people can be seen freely moving in the area.

Read more: Re-emergence of COVID-19 cases in Karachi worries city administration

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Sohail Rajput held a meeting on Wednesday to mull over the pandemic situation in Karachi as the COVID-19 cases have reemerged in the city.

He had stressed that the authorities will shut down marriage hall and restaurants on the violations of devised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Comments

comments